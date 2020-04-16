Switzerland is the latest in a line of European countries to announce a relaxation in lockdown rules. Beginning April 27, hospitals will be allowed to perform all procedures, and beauty salons and massage parlors may reopen.

Compulsory schools, shops, and markets will be allowed back in business on May 11.

Stage three on June 8 will have secondary and vocational schools, and universities opening.

Related ETFs: EWL, FXF

In the meantime a bloc of East Coast states, led by New York are extending their forced lockdown until at least May 15.

