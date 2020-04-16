L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF -2.8% ) reported Q1 sales of €7.23B (-4.3% Y/Y); a decline of 4.8% Y/Y for Like-for-like sales; and 5% Y/Y decline on constant currency basis.

Professional Products sales €751.1M (-10.1% Y/Y) and L’Oréal Luxe sales €2.46B (-8% Y/Y), are the most impacted due to the closure of perfumeries, department stores and hair salons in many countries.

Consumer Products sales €3.17B (-3.5% Y/Y), saw a moderate decline, as the activity in mass-market retail has been maintained.

Active Cosmetics sales €839.9M (+11.8% Y/Y), reflects pharmacy channel still open, and a portfolio of brands that is adapted to the strong demand for health-related products.

Sales by Geography: Western Europe €1.99B (-7.9% Y/Y); North America €1.85B (-2.5% Y/Y); Asia Pacific €2.34B (-2.5% Y/Y); Latin America €394.8M (-6.5% Y/Y); Eastern Europe €479.6M (-0.8% Y/Y); and Africa, Middle East €170.7M (-6.3% Y/Y).

Company reported e-commerce business growth of 52.6%, representing ~20% of sales.

Company says lockdown measures will continue to have a significant impact on the consumption of skincare and beauty products, and consequently on business in Q2. However, as China is already seeing an encouraging recovery in beauty product consumption; Company expects the market to recover quickly as soon as measures to close sales outlets are lifted.

