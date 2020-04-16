Carnival (CCL -5.8% ) is the subject of a Bloomberg Businessweek article accusing execs of allowing partying to continue on ships amid the risk of coronavirus.

"Even as the coronavirus spread, the company kept people partying on its cruise ships. Dozens have died, and the lawsuits are just beginning," reads a tweet from Businessweek introducing the story.

The piece is a first-hand accounting of life on a Carnival ship as safety protocols were and weren't followed in early March.