LiveRamp (RAMP -2.3% ) has put a former ViacomCBS exec in charge of its global publisher business.

Jason White is joining the company as senior VP and head of publishers.

He had previously served as executive VP and general manager of global programmatic at ViacomCBS.

Up to 40% of browser inventory is already "cookieless" today, LiveRamp says, an indicator of an ongoing rapid progression toward a cookie-free Internet.

White will oversee accelerated publisher adoption of LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution, which it's pitching as the post-cookie solution.