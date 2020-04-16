Hopes of a "V-shaped" recession are fading, at least according to Morgan Stanley (MS -0.3% ) CEO James Gorman.

"I would say that through the end of next year, we're going to be working through the global recession," he said in an interview on CNBC.

Gorman expects the process of getting people to feel stable again and get small businesses back is going to take months.

"This is not going to turn on a dime."

He had already warned that Morgan Stanley may not reach its financial targets if the trading surge experienced in Q1 doesn't continue.

Banks are bracing for the recession's impact by setting aside massive reserves to deal with the deteriorating credit outlook caused by the abrupt economic downturn.