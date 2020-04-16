Baird checks in on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +17.2% ) after the retailer's earnings reporte.

"While we believe BBBY has enough liquidity to survive this downturn, the unprecedented demand shock adds another layer of complexity to what is already a difficult turnaround process,' reads the firm's update.

Q2 and Q3 are seen dropping 5% to 20% from last year's levels.

Barid keeps a Neutral rating in place and lowers its price target to $5 from $10 to reflect reduced EPS estimates.

