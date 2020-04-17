State Street (NYSE:STT) climbs 7.0% in premarket trading as Q1 EPS of $1.62 beats consensus of $1.35 and grows from $1.35 in Q4 2019 and $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

"Compared to 4Q19, market valuations and client flows impacted servicing and management fees, offset by significant client activity, with heightened volatility levels driving strong fee revenue growth in our foreign exchange trading services business," Chairman and CEO Ron O'Hanley.

Q1 revenue of $3.07B vs. consensus of $2.92B; increased 0.6% Q/Q and 4.5% Y/Y.

Q1 total fee revenue $2.40B, up 1.3% Q/Q and 6.2% Y/Y.

Q1 net interest income of $664M, up from $636M in Q4 2019 and down from $673M in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest margin 1.30% vs. 1.36% in Q4 2019 and 1.54% in Q1 2019.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $36M increased from $6M in Q4 2019, driven by the impact of COVID-19-driven changes in State Street's economic outlook.

Q1 total expenses of $2.26B declined 6.3% Q/Q and 1.7% Y/Y.

Assets under custody/administration of $31.9T vs. $34.4T at Dec. 31, 2019; assets under management of $2.69T vs. $3.12T in at Q4-end.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: State Street EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (April 17)