"The factories don’t disappear, the farmland doesn’t disappear, the skills of the people don’t disappear," said The Oracle a couple of years back about why he put billions of dollars to work at the darkest moments of the global financial crisis.

His absence from the scene during this crisis, however, has some worrying he's not yet seeing any good buying opportunities (or perhaps he just can't figure out Zoom).

In fact, all that's been heard from Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) has been the sale of some of its stakes in Delta and Southwest, a really negligible trim in its Bank of New York Mellon holdings, and the raising of some debt at nearly invisible interest rates.

Not to worry, says Bill Ackman, who believes Buffett is quietly putting money to work so as not to drive up prices while he buys. "He'll let everybody know," says Ackman, after he's invested about $100B.

Capitalist Woodstock will be held (virtually) on May 2. We're sure to hear something then.