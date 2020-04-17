Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) jumps 8.2% in premarket trading after Q1 revenue of $1.66B beats the $1.62B consensus.

Compares with $1.64B in Q1 2019 and $1.59B in Q1 2019.

Q1 underlying EPS of 9 cents sank from 99 cents in Q4 2019 and 93 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Includes Current Expected Credit Loss reserve build of $463M, or 85 cents per share tied to COVID-19 impacts.

On an underlying basis and before the COVID-19 CECL-related reserve build, Q1 net income available to common stockholders reflecting net charge-offs totaled $402M, EPS was $0.94 per share, and ROTCE was 12.0%.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $600M, which includes the COVID-19 CECL reserve build, vs. $110M in Q4 2019 and $85M in Q1 2019.

Q1 underlying net interest income of $1.16B vs. $1.14B in Q4 2019 and $1.16B in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest margin of 3.09% vs. 3.06% in Q4 and 3.23% in Q1 2019.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

