The one South Korean Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) retail store will reopen on April 18 with limited hours and focus on support rather than sales.

Customers can still make online orders for in-store pickup and can make purchases while in the store.

Last month, Apple said it planned to start reopening the 458 stores outside of China by the middle of April.

The store reportedly plans to open the U.S. stores next month.

Apple's Chinese stores were closed for two months before the tech giant launched a rolling reopening.

The news comes after Apple launched its low-cost iPhone SE successor and ahead of the anticipated 5G iPhone launch this fall.