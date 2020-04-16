Schlumberger Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 16, 2020 5:30 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)SLBBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.53B (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.