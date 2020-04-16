Procter & Gamble Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 16, 2020 5:30 PM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)PGBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.27B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.