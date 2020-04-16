Citizens Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 16, 2020 5:30 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)CFGBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.