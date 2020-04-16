The National Basketball Association will use Microsoft's (MSFT +2.3% ) Azure cloud and Surface tablets, starting with the 2020-21 season. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Last month, the NBA put the current season on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA says it could use Microsoft's tech to display the best camera angles for a moment, show relevant player stats, and heighten the user experience on the website and app.

The league will move some key workloads to Azure and use the platform's tools for indexing event footage, encoding video feeds, and unifying data streams.

In 2013, Microsoft signed a deal with the National Football League that put the Surface tablets in the hands of coaches and players during games.