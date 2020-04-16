With pandemic-related demand coming fast, Google (GOOG -1.2% , GOOGL -1.2% ) is changing up its pro-focused Meet video tool - allowing business and education users on Gmail to directly take calls via Meet, and changing up the layout to ape the look on rival Zoom (ZM -1.6% ), Reuters reports.

The Meet/Gmail integration is among a pipe of features that are being accelerated as video-meeting demand soars during pandemic stay-at-home orders. Meet has added users faster than any Google service since January.

Those features include a layout showing a grid of up to 16 callers at once - a cop of the Brady Bunch-like layout available on Zoom.

It will also improve video and audio filtering quality.

Meet is adding 2M users a day, and has more than 100M education users across 150 countries. (Meet is the product focused on schools, businesses and governments, while Google Hangouts is the consumer-focused tool.)