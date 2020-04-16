Sherwin-Williams (SHW -2% ) trades lower despite winning an upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, which cites the company's higher exposure to both the do-it-yourself market and exterior contractors.

In addition, Sherwin-Williams likely will get margin support from lower raw materials costs, analyst Truman Patterson says, noting that "over the past two decades, SHW's GMs generally expand in the 100-250 bp range during periods of lower oil prices."

Meanwhile, the company's business is deemed essential in most areas across the U.S.

SHW's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.