Zoom Video enlists security heavyweights

Zoom Video Communications (ZM -1.4% ) has hired dozens of security consultants in the past two weeks, including former experts for the likes of Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, according to WSJ sources.

The new consultants include Lea Kissner, former head of Google's privacy tech, and cryptographer/Johns Hopkins professor Matthew Green.

Zoom had previously announced the participation of former Facebook security head Alex Stamos.

The surge in Zoom use during the coronavirus pandemic has increased the scrutiny around its privacy and security practices.

A growing number of businesses and organizations have banned the use of Zoom in favor of more secure alternatives, like the newly Verizon-acquired BlueJeans.