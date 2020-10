Nokia (NOK +5.7% ) has refused to comment on a report that it's hired an investment bank to help defend it from a hostile takeover.

The Finnish telecom is said to have hired Citi to fight back against a multibillion-dollar deal from private equity to take over some or all of the company, according to TMT Finance.

If true, those suitors might include KKR, Apollo (NYSE:APO) or Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

Nokia has also denied reports this year that it was exploring strategic options.