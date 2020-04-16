Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +0.9% ) is reiterated with a Buy rating and $75 price target at Argus, which likes the company's safe dividend and ~3.9% yield.

Argus analyst Gary Hovis expects above-average growth in the PSEG's rate base from the company's infrastructure investments, as well as higher profitability in non-regulated operations, while also project 4%-5% annual dividend growth over the next several years.

Hovis also sees PSEG continuing to benefit from "strong cost controls, solid cash flow from operations, a strong management team and what we view as a favorable regulatory environment at both the state and federal levels."

Prior to the coronavirus crisis, PSEG also enjoyed expanding economic activity in its service area, the firm adds.

PEG's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.