Telsey Advisory Group drops its price target on Market Perform-rated Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to $20 from $30.

Analyst Dana Telsey: "Heading into 2020, Wolverine was benefiting from strong momentum in its key brands (Merrell, Sperry, Saucony), continued strength in its DTC channel, and improving speed to market. While we view Wolverine's product assortment (with a high penetration of active and casual footwear) and high e-commerce penetration as favorable, the Coronavirus has created an unprecedented amount of disruption to the overall operating environment."