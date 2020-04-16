Walmart (WMT +3.0% ) is the second leading gainer in the Dow 30 and carved out a new all-time high of $132.92 earlier in the session.

Target (TGT +2.6% ) and Costco (COST +3.1% ) are also having solid days, but aren't within striking distance of their highs.

Dollar Tree (DLTR +2.8% ) and Dollar General (DG +2.6% ) are breaking on a flattish market day in general.

Over the last 90 days, the five stocks above have run circles around most mall stocks and department store chain stocks.

Some analysts think the rush of earnings report next week could send more investors back into the stay-at-home favorites.