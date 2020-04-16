Wells Fargo lowers estimates for several machinery companies including Caterpillar (CAT +1% ), Deere (DE -3.9% ), Eaton (ETN -0.5% ) and AGCO (AGCO -6.2% ), citing "previously incomprehensible" deterioration in demand across aerospace, construction and farm equipment, oil and gas, and other markets.

Wells Fargo also cites deeper margin declines due to the many abrupt multi-region plant closures because of the coronavirus, as well as increased interest expense.

Expectations for the sector are low heading into earnings season, and "without much guidance, we believe investors will focus on clues to assess potential production restart timing, liquidity to get through the downturn... and end-market demand trends," Wells analysts write.