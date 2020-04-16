Lantern Pharma (LTRN) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $29M IPO.

The Dallas, TX-based biotech says it leverages artificial intelligence (via its RADR platform), machine learning and genomic data to streamline the oncology drug development process. Its pipeline consists of small molecules that have failed previous clinical studies or been abandoned for lack of efficacy as well as internally developed new compounds.

Lead candidate is Phase 2-stage LP-100, initially developed by Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) and MGI Pharma, for prostate cancer.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $2.4M (+41%); Net Loss: ($2.4M) (-41%); Cash Burn: ($2.1M) (-62%).