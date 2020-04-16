White House releases reopening guidelines

Holding a call with the nation's governors, the president reportedly told the group it's ultimately up to them as to reopening their states back up for business, but the White House will recommend a set of guidelines.

At the moment, there doesn't appear to be a formal time frame.

The guidelines come in phases, with the initial one still recommending social distancing. Other "requirements" would be for ample testing and protective gear for healthcare workers. Schools would remain closed in the first phase.

More phase one: Hospitals can begin with elective surgeries, and gyms may reopen.

Included in phase two would be non-essential travel.

The guidelines will be formally introduced - Opening Up America Again - later this evening at the daily coronavirus press conference.

More details as they come in ...

Earlier today, Switzerland announced a phased reopening of its economy beginning on April 27. Germany will begin on April 20. Also earlier, NY Governor Cuomo and a group of other Northeast/Mid-atlantic states extended lockdowns until May 15.