Stocks end at best levels after late move to green

Stocks wavered between gains and losses before closing higher after Pres. Trump unveiled guidelines for a phased reopening of states' economies and reportedly told governors that it is essentially their call on the timetable for reopening their states for business-as-usual.
Traders looked past poor economic data, millions more unemployment claims, lackluster earnings, and an extension of the New York state lockdown until May 15.
Dow +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.6%, Nasdaq +1.6%, but declining issues outpaced advancing issues in both the NYSE and Nasdaq despite the positive indication in the indexes.
Healthcare (+2.2%) and consumer discretionary (+1.2%) stocks paced the gains in the S&P 500, while strength in the tech sector (+1.2%) led the Nasdaq to its highest level in more than a month.
U.S. Treasury prices continued to edge higher, pushing the two-year yield a basis point lower to 0.19% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 0.61%.
Crude oil held steady at 18-year lows, with WTI finishing flat at $19.87/bbl.