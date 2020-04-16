Stocks end at best levels after late move to green

Stocks wavered between gains and losses before closing higher after Pres. Trump unveiled guidelines for a phased reopening of states' economies and reportedly told governors that it is essentially their call on the timetable for reopening their states for business-as-usual.

Traders looked past poor economic data, millions more unemployment claims, lackluster earnings, and an extension of the New York state lockdown until May 15.

Dow +0.1% , S&P 500 +0.6% , Nasdaq +1.6% , but declining issues outpaced advancing issues in both the NYSE and Nasdaq despite the positive indication in the indexes.

Healthcare ( +2.2% ) and consumer discretionary ( +1.2% ) stocks paced the gains in the S&P 500, while strength in the tech sector ( +1.2% ) led the Nasdaq to its highest level in more than a month.

U.S. Treasury prices continued to edge higher, pushing the two-year yield a basis point lower to 0.19% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 0.61%.

Crude oil held steady at 18-year lows, with WTI finishing flat at $19.87/bbl.