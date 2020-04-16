Addressing Morgan Stanley's (MS +0.0% ) previous targets of 13%-15% ROTCE, pretax margin of 28%-30% and efficiency ratio of 72% by the end of 2021, CEO James Gorman explained in the bank's earnings call that those targets assume a normalized environment.

"This is not a normalized environment," he said.

"We will not hit those targets in the second quarter, that I can promise you."

When asked asked if 10% might be the lowest ROTCE goes, "So, is 10% a bottom? I don't want to call that now, because I just don't know how deep this recession is going to be. But, given what we went through to produce that felt like a really resilient franchise," he said.

Other points made in the call: Morgan Stanley has received 16 requests for forbearance on ~$1.4B of loans, its CFO, John Pruzan said during the bank's Q1 earnings call.

Requests for forbearance have been in its commercial real estate book, about $11B in total, with about 20% of that in hotels and retail.

Wealth Management pretax profit margin of 26.1% was hurt by employee deferred cash-based compensation plans and prepayment amortization, which combined lowered revenue by ~$500M and margin by 150 basis points, KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl points out in a note.