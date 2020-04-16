Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q1 results:

Revenue: $1,099.5M (+12.9%); Instruments & accessories: $617.5M (+11.8%); Systems: $283.3M (+14.5%); Services: $198.7M (+14.3%).

Net income: $313.5M (+2.3%); non-GAAP net income: $322.8M (+3.5%); EPS: $2.62 (+2.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.69 (+3.1%).

Da Vinci procedures up 10%.

System shipments: 237 (+1%).

Headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in mid-March so the full effects will be realized in Q2 and beyond.

Due to COVD-19 disruptions, no guidance provided.

Shares up 1% after hours.

Intuitive Surgical EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue