CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) says in a COVID-19 update that its board approved a cost-cutting plan resulting in cutting its workforce by about 13%.

The company is ceasing operations in its Germany, Italy and Spain marketplaces, it says in an SEC filing, and halting planned expansions into new global markets.

It's expecting to take pretax charges of about $4.3M in Q2, about 75% of which is tied to severance and related benefits (the rest going to write off long-lived assets in the international markets). It says about $2.6M of those charges will result in future cash expenditures.