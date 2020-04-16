Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) and Kingswood Capital Management announces the termination of the merger between the two companies.

The termination was approved by the Stein Mart board.

The deal was pulled in response to the unpredictable economic conditions resulting from the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty regarding Stein Mart’s ability to satisfy the conditions to closing and the substantial expense to Stein Mart of soliciting shareholder approval for a transaction which is unlikely to close.

Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the agreement.

SMRT -29% to $0.25 in AH trading.

