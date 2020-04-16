Vici Properties (OTC:VICI) expects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will materially affect the calculation of its allowance for future credit losses related to all existing, and any future investments in, direct financing, and sales-type leases and similar assets.

Its leases are classified as direct-financing and sales type leases for accounting purposes, given their 35-year durations.

All tenants have paid rent for April; it's in talks with five tenants, but hasn't yet agreed to any lease modifications.

Has raised all debt and equity funding needed to close the Eldorado/Caesars transaction.

VICI has ~$310M in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $1.0B of availability under its undrawn revolving credit facility as of April 16,2020.

Also has access to ~$1.3B in proceeds from settlement of the 65M shares that are subject to the forward sale agreements entered into in June 2019.

Has no debt maturities until December 2024.

Withdraws guidance.