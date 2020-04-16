Dana (NYSE:DAN) says it's continuing to strike significant operation cost reductions and working capital improvements due to the pandemic.

In response to ongoing lower customer demand, the company has taken additional cost actions such as the aggressive elimination of discretionary spending and intense flexing of conversion costs across its global manufacturing facilities.

In a cash-raising move, Dana says it entered into a new credit facility and amended its existing senior credit facility. The new facility is in addition to the company's senior credit facility, which includes a $1B revolving credit facility under which the company has drawn $300M as of March 31. Dana is also temporarily suspend its dividend.

Source: Press Release