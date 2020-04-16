Willdan (NASDAQ:WLDN) says that ~60% of its gross revenue has either been determined to be "essential" by government agencies or has continued during the pandemic, with a gross revenue impact estimated at less than 20%.

However, due primarily to COVID-19 restrictions, the Company's Direct Install programs that accounts for ~40% of gross revenues, have been more severely impacted; significant portion of Direct Install work has been suspended until work restrictions are lifted

The company has witnessed no contract cancellations to date, and procurements and negotiations for new work are continuing.

Willdan cuts its workforce, impacting ~300 staff, with temporary cash wage reduction, as well as suspension of cash fees for the Company’s Board of Directors

Withdraws its fiscal 2020 guidance due to continued economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic