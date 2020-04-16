SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) discloses that it has accepted a purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare for 2M COVID-19 rapid test kits at $17.50 per unit. The order has a provision for additional weekly orders of 2M units for 23 weeks.

The company, in turn, has ordered 52M units from its supplier, ProMedical Equipment Pty. Ltd. at $13.00 per unit over a six-month period (2M per week) beginning April 24.

At gross margin of $4.50 per unit, the total deal could be worth $234M.

The company first reported the order on Monday, April 13.