Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) says it amended its $800M revolving line of credit and the closing of its 8.75% secured debt offering of $600M in order to provide extra liquidity amid the pandemic.

Nordstrom is also executing further reductions of more than $500M in operating expenses, capex and working capital, including ongoing efforts to realign inventory to sales trends. The company has already suspended dividend payouts and share repurchases.

Shares of Nordstrom are down 58% over the last 90 days.

