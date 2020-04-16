Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) says it received notice from the NYSE that the average closing price of its common shares had fallen below $1/share over 30 consecutive trading days.

Callon says it plans to offer a proposal for a reverse stock split in connection with its annual shareholders meeting.

The company also reports preliminary Q1 production of 100K-102K boe/day (63% oil).

Callon says it plans to expand capital spending cuts beyond its previously announced 27% reduction to $700M-$725M without offering specifics for now, and will target an additional $15M-$20M of cash G&A cost reductions for a total decrease of 40% from combined 2019 levels.

The company's CEO will cut his salary by 20% and his total target cash compensation by 35%, while all other officers also will reduce their total target cash compensation.