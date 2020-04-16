Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) says it will cut its full-year capital spending plans by ~50% to $15M-$20M from previous guidance, in response to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

The company says it is reviewing its 2020 water sales guidance as oil and gas operators re-evaluate their capital programs.

Intrepid says it repaid at maturity its senior secured Series A notes totaling $20M, leaving $30M of senior notes on the balance sheet.

After the paydown, Intrepid had $26M cash on hand and $30M outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility with $44M of remaining borrowing capacity.