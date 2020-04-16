TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) estimates net asset value per sahre of $15.57 at the end of March, down 7.1% from $16.77 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Estimates Q1 net investment income per share of 51 cents.

Energy exposure at quarter end was estimated to be 3.9% of the portfolio by fair value.

Reduced retail ABL exposure from 13.8% to 9.1% of the portfolio at fair value.

Debt-to-equity at quarter-end was ~0.95x, well below the regulatory threshold of 2.0x.

Debt funding mix at quarter end was comprised of about 68% unsecured/32% secured debt, and TSLX had $1.0B of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

