Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) has come to an agreement with Lion Point Capital that will add two new independent representatives to the board.

Lion Point holds about 9.4% of outstanding shares.

Two incumbent directors (Paul Cataford and Joy Chik) are stepping down, to make room for new independent directors Jim Anderson and Karima Bawa.

Anderson is Lattice Semiconductor President/CEO. Bawa was formerly general counsel for Research In Motion (now BlackBerry).

And subject to shareholder approval to expand the board, it intends to add two more independent directors recommended by Lion Point and one selected by the board (Martin McCourt, Mark Twaalfhoven and Raj Talluri). Those three will be board observers until their appointment to come shortly after the May 21 meeting.