Uber +6% after pulled outlook

Uber (NYSE:UBER) expects to take GAAP revenue hits of $17-22M in Q1 and $60-80M in Q2 due to its financial initiatives to help drivers cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is pulling its FY20 guidance, including gross bookings, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted revenue.

Uber expects to record an impairment charge against the carrying value of some minority equity investments, a reduction totaling $1.9-2.2B during the March 31 quarter.

The reductions are expected to increase the Q1 GAAP net loss by $1.9-2.2B, but won't impact the adjusted figures.

The ride-hail company will report Q1 earnings on May 7.

Uber shares are up 6% after hours, and rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) gains 5.5% .

Post updated with more information.