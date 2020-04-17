Regions Financial's Q1 hit by CECL provision, capital markets loss

  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q1 adjusted EPS of 15 cents includes $250M CECL provision in excess of net charge-offs and a $34M loss on capital markets income - CVA/DVA plus a gain of $14M from MSR net hedge performance.
  • May not compare with consensus estimate of 31 cents.
  • Pretax pre-provision income of $577M was driven by loan and deposit growth and a proactive interest rate hedging strategy amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company said; compares with $583M in Q4 2019 and $590M in Q1 2019.
  • During the quarter, new and renewed originations to business customers totaled just over $10B.
  • Q4 net interest income income (taxable equivalent basis) of $940M increased from $931M in Q4 2019 and fell from $961M in Q1 2019; net interest margin (FTE) of 3.44% increased from 3.39% in Q4 and 3.51% in Q1 2019.
  • Q1 adjusted revenue of $1.41B vs. $1.46B consensus; down 4.8% from Q4 and 2.6% Y/Y.
  • Q1 adjusted total loans of $81.57B vs. $80.4B in Q4.
  • Q1 net loans charged-off 0.59% vs. 0.46% in Q4.
  • Q1 total average deposits $95.7B of $94.5B
  • Tangible common book value per share $11.67 vs. $10.58 at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.
