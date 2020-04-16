American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) has withdrawn its FY20 outlook, citing continued economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMWD’s operations at its component plants in Mexico have been suspended through April 30, 2020, all other manufacturing plants remain open and operational.

AMWD announced following steps to increase financial flexibility: 50% and 25% reduction in base salaries of the CEO and senior vice-presidents effective April 27, 2020 through July 31, 2020; and deferred any earned FY20 short term incentive payments to them for 6 months.

Freezing hiring; suspended any current activities under stock repurchase program; and Deferred 401-k matches until the end of the calendar year.

AMWD currently has ~$80M cash on hand with no term loan debt maturities until December 2022.