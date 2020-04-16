The California Public Utilities Commission has given approval to the merger of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint - removing a hurdle that the two carriers already ran around when they closed their deal April 1.

That resolves some worries and tension that withholding approval might lead to a dispute or litigation.

The approval was unanimous, though it came with conditions: New T-Mobile needs to offer 5G speeds of at least 300 Mbps to 93% of the state's population by the end of 2024 (and 100 Mbps to 99% by the end of 2026); it needs to offer 100 Mbps to 85% of the rural population and 50 Mbps to 94% of rural population by the end of 2026; it needs to offer fixed home Internet to at least 2.3M households within six years; and it needs to maintain or improve current 4G LTE quality and coverage.

It also needs to boost jobs in California by at least 1,000, and enroll at least 300,000 new LifeLine program customers.

The CPUC will appoint an independent monitor within 120 days to review compliance with the approval.