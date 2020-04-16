Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) says it remains on track to achieve 2020 production guidance even after reporting Q1 gold production plunged 78% Y/Y to 26,154 oz. and copper output slid 23% to 35,203 metric tons.

Although sales in January and February were hurt by curtailed operations in China, strong collections occurred in March and sales exceeded expectations at the end of the quarter, the company says.

Turquoise Hill says work continues on the Oyu Tolgoi underground project, with strong productivity in underground advancement, although COVID-19 restrictions have challenged supply logistics.

"As we progress through 2020, Phase 4-B will sink towards the higher gold and copper grades which is expected to result in a significant increase in gold production in 2021," says CEO Ulf Quellmann.