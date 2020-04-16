Among the items: Boeing announces the resumption of airline production with about 27K workers at its Puget Sound-region facilities next week. Shares are up 7.5% after-hours (after losing 8% in the day's regular session).

The White House has put pencil to paper and put out its phased guidelines for reopening the economy. No dates are given, with the president leaving that detail up to individual governors. More coming at the coronavirus briefing later this evening.

The Mayor of Jacksonville, FL, has announced the partial reopening of beaches as of 5 PM ET on Friday.

Gilead is running higher on hopeful buzz from a study out of Chicago for its remdesivir in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Uber and Lyft are each ahead about 6% after-hours following Uber's announcing Q1 and Q2 charges which perhaps weren't as bad as feared.