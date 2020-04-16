With states facing cash crunches as expenses soar from COVID-19-related expenses and revenue expected to decline, at least three states are turning to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to borrow instead of waiting for the Fed to set up its lending program for state and local governments, Bloomberg reports, citing public filings.

BofA will purchase $600M in general obligation anticipation notes, the same kind of debt that the Fed will buy in its first-ever muni bond purchases.

Massachusetts is considering borrowing ~$1B from Bank of America through a loan.

Rhode Island entered a $150M note purchase agreement with Bank of America in late March, before the U.S. central bank announced its muni lending program.

Last week, the Fed said it would loan as much as $500B to states, Washington, DC, and some of the country's densest cities and counties.

The Fed hasn't yet released detail on the program and Citi has said it could take weeks for the Fed program to start distributing the money.