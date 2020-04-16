JBS Foods (JBS) on March 31 had shut down its Souderton, PA beef production facility after a number of the management team had come down with flu-like symptoms.

They had hoped to open this week, but that's proven only a tad optimistic. A spokesperson tells Bloomberg the plant will reopen on Monday.

The Souderton plant is no small player - with a capacity of 2.5K head per day, it's the largest beef facility east of Chicago. Before shutting down, it had added a "Saturday kill" to keep up with strong demand by grocery stores.