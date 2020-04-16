Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is up 9.9% after hours following the streaming out of the White House's guidelines for reopening the economy - which shines some light on the administration's stance toward when big events can resume.

Movie-theater chains are on the move as well: AMC +13.1% ; Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) +7.7% ; IMAX +5.7% .

The guidelines (to be absorbed and implemented at state governors' discretion) come in three phases, each with "gates" of criteria to be passed before moving on - measuring declines in symptoms, cases and/or hospital status.

And while the White House's guidelines for Phase One leave schools closed, they do suggest large venues ("e.g. sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship") can operate under "strict physical distancing protocols."

That might be tough to achieve for concerts, but hope is rising in any case. Cinemark for one has indicated it can profit at reduced capacity by spacing out moviegoers.