U.S. economy to reopen in phases: coronavirus briefing

The U.S. expects fewer deaths from COVID-19 than even the most optimistic projections, so the country now should begin to reopen, Pres. Trump said at today's White House coronavirus task force briefing.
"A national shutdown is not a sustainable long term solution," the president said. "We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time. Instead of a blanket shutdown... we will focus on healthy Americans returning to work" as conditions allow.
Trump said the U.S. plan to reopen will focus on sheltering the most at-risk individuals and establishing clear benchmarks on testing.
"Every state is very different," and states will be allowed to remain closed if needed.
At 6:15: S&P futures +2.4%, Dow +2.7%.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
