U.S. economy to reopen in phases: coronavirus briefing

The U.S. expects fewer deaths from COVID-19 than even the most optimistic projections, so the country now should begin to reopen, Pres. Trump said at today's White House coronavirus task force briefing.

"A national shutdown is not a sustainable long term solution," the president said. "We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time. Instead of a blanket shutdown... we will focus on healthy Americans returning to work" as conditions allow.

Trump said the U.S. plan to reopen will focus on sheltering the most at-risk individuals and establishing clear benchmarks on testing.

"Every state is very different," and states will be allowed to remain closed if needed.

At 6:15: S&P futures +2.4% , Dow +2.7% .

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.