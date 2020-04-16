Husky Energy's (OTCPK:HUSKF) Lima, Ohio, refinery has reduced its crude rates by about a third to near minimum rates due to lower product demand, Bloomberg reports.

Lima is now running at ~120K bbl/day, according to the report, adding that crude unit operations might not remain stable if the unit were run below its minimum rate of 115K bbl/day.

Husky joins many other refiners in reducing some operations to minimum rates as the coronavirus decimates product demand and taxes refiners' product and blendstock storage capacity.