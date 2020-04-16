Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has laid off 200 employees in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development reports.

Half of the job cuts were at the company's Oklahoma City headquarters and half were in the oilfield.

Oilfield service firms Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) cut 234 employees in Oklahoma earlier this week and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) laid off 33 workers, according to filings with the state.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) also plans to lay off 26 employees in Oklahoma City, it said in letter to the state.